Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on VERU. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of VERU opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Greco acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

