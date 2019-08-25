Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

