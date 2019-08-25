Zoomba Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Zoomba has a market cap of $52,349.00 and $83.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00561802 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 20,441,151 coins and its circulating supply is 20,064,006 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

