ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00014434 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $53,979.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00261044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00098663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

