$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NCR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 19,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NCR has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NCR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of NCR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

