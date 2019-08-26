$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Nielsen also posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,375,000 after buying an additional 2,953,745 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,819,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after buying an additional 2,387,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nielsen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after buying an additional 1,559,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

