$104.23 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report sales of $104.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $105.80 million. BancFirst reported sales of $98.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $412.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.70 million to $413.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $438.97 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,917,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $5,572,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

