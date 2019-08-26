$164.70 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $164.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.40 million. South State reported sales of $160.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $647.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.20 million to $648.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $665.45 million, with estimates ranging from $663.90 million to $667.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of South State to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in South State by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in South State by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

