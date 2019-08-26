1ST CITIZENS NA/SH (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

1ST CITIZENS NA/SH (OTCMKTS:FSDK) was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.55 and last traded at $87.55, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

About 1ST CITIZENS NA/SH (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky operates as a national chartered bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; credit, debit, and ATM cards; fixed and adjustable rate mortgage, construction, home equity and home equity Visa lines of credit, auto, cash reserve, consumer durable, personal, recreational vehicle, and commercial and agricultural loans; and first time home buyer options.

