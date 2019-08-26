2,100 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,427,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,257 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,401,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 742,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 166,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,319. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $179.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,584 shares of company stock valued at $120,467,861. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.93.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

