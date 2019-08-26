$26.38 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $26.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $25.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $105.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $109.52 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $110.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $572.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.