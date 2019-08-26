$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $5.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

MAR stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 7,662 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $1,022,340.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,335 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,661 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

