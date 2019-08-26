5,308 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the second quarter worth $1,423,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 152,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.47. 12,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.