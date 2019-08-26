5,678 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Boeing stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.49. 3,076,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,527. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

