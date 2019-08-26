$633.97 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report sales of $633.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.20 million and the lowest is $630.49 million. Belden reported sales of $655.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 315,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In related news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Belden by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

