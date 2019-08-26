$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report $80.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.06 million to $81.87 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $313.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $319.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $334.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.96 million to $350.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,093. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Health Investors has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $84.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $49,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,910,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

