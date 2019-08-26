$842.41 Million in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $842.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $832.70 million and the highest is $867.49 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $723.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $175.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.85. 613,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

