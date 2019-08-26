$88.00 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $88.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.55 million and the lowest is $87.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $83.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $344.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.67 million to $344.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $370.25 million, with estimates ranging from $368.34 million to $372.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $68,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $272,074. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,065. The company has a market cap of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

