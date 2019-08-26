9,999 Shares in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 26,330,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,423,000 after buying an additional 390,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,849,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after buying an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,725,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,312,000 after buying an additional 80,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.