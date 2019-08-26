Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

