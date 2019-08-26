Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

