Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.80

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $17.82. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 4,727 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

