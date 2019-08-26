Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Trading Down 19%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) shares traded down 19% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 110,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8,951% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,291.31% and a negative net margin of 219.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

