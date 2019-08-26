ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACMR. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of -0.70. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

