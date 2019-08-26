AdCoin Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. AdCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,172.00 and $1.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, AdCoin has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,542,649 coins and its circulating supply is 16,051,044 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

