AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) Shares Down 1.8%

AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $11.83, 4,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.06% of AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

