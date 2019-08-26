aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.89 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. aelf has a market cap of $42.22 million and $9.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, BCEX, Tokenomy and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00253685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01296007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00094521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Koinex, Tokenomy, Kucoin, OKEx, BCEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Allbit, Bithumb, BigONE, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Binance, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Huobi, Ethfinex, ABCC, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

