AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Set at $80.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.32.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 175,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $873,723.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $5,208,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.