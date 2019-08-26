AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Set at $80.00 by Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned a $80.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVAV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

AVAV stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 175,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 14,092 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $930,635.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AeroVironment by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

