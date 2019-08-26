Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bancor Network. Aion has a total market cap of $29.44 million and $2.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.