Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Set at $7.00 by Northland Securities

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been given a $7.00 price objective by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

AKTS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 1,255,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,229. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.72.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $122,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 132,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

