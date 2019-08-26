Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $592.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. Align Technology reported sales of $505.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.91.

In other Align Technology news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,961,805. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $174.99. 57,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,631. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.79.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

