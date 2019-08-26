Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$87.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD.B. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$79.24 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$60.03 and a 12 month high of C$88.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$82.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.