ALIS Hits One Day Volume of $2,332.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ALIS token can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, ALIS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. ALIS has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $2,332.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.01254135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

