ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $338,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $510,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

