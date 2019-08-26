AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Director Buys $10,890.00 in Stock

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $10,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NIE opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter valued at about $303,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

