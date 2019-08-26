Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

ALLY traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

