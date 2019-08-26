Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,168.28. The stock had a trading volume of 549,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $826.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.