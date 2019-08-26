Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 4,215,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

