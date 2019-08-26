AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,906,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $512,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.38. 172,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,626,540. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

