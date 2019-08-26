Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.79

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $17.05. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2,816,213 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

