Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Set at $231.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen to $192.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,342. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

