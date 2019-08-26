Amirali Talasaz Sells 618 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $57,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Amirali Talasaz sold 52,715 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $5,146,565.45.

On Friday, August 16th, Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $10,017,000.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.36. 834,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,727. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

