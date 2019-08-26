Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $292.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.77 million to $298.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.47 million, with estimates ranging from $341.06 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $61.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,307. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

