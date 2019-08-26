Analysts Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to post sales of $19.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.20 million. Teligent reported sales of $18.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $73.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.53 million to $73.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.70 million to $90.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teligent by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

TLGT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,939. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

