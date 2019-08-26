Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

F stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. 515,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,907,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 495,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

