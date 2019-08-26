Analysts Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to post $11.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 billion and the lowest is $11.19 billion. United Continental posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $43.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.06 billion to $46.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,815. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,895,000 after buying an additional 331,999 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

