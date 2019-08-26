Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

VIOT opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $623.40 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.