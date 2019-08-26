Analysts Set $38.50 Target Price for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $38.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

OBNK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

