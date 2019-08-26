Analysts Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT at $49.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

